Kashmir

3 more J&K Bank branches closed in Baramulla

3 more J&K Bank branches closed in Baramulla
An official said that during the random testing at these branches, some employees tested positive, prompting authorities to close these branches.File/ GK
ALTAF BABA

Baramulla: Three more branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were closed after some employees of the bank tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected branches include K B Adda, Khawaja Bagh, and Delina.

An official said that during the random testing at these branches, some employees tested positive, prompting authorities to close these branches.

Earlier, J&K Bank’s T P and Rohama branches were closed after several of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.

With the closure of three more J&K Bank branches, the major branches of J&K Bank in Baramulla town stand closed.

Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com