3 persons arrested, 4 vehicles seized in Budgam for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 3 persons and seized 4 vehicles in Budgam.
The police Station Beerwah received information about illegal extraction and transportation of soil/boulders from government land at Budgam and Nalla Shuknag Rathsun.
Accordingly, police parties of Police Station Beerwah raided the specific locations and seized 3 tippers (bearing registration numbers JK02AG-7905, JK01AG-5006, JKO4B-7611) and 1 tractor.
Three accused drivers were arrested on spot, who have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani resident of Aripanthan, Sahil Ahmed Lone son of Abdul Salaam Lone resident of Pethmakahama and Abdul Hameed Reshi son of Ghulam Mohammad Reshi resident of Pariswani. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases vide FIR No’s. 144/2022 and 145/2022 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigations have been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.