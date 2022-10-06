3 persons arrested, 4 vehicles seized in Budgam for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 3 persons and seized 4 vehicles in Budgam.

The police Station Beerwah received information about illegal extraction and transportation of soil/boulders from government land at Budgam and Nalla Shuknag Rathsun.

Accordingly, police parties of Police Station Beerwah raided the specific locations and seized 3 tippers (bearing registration numbers JK02AG-7905, JK01AG-5006, JKO4B-7611) and 1 tractor.