3 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 3 persons and seized 3 vehicles in Baramulla.

A police party led by Incharge Police Post Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan i Mohammad Nawaz seized 3 vehicles (Tractors) and arrested 3 drivers at Dargam Palhallan for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused have been identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani resident of Dargam, Asif Ahmad Ganie resident of Salooosa Kreeri and Showkat Ahmad Bhat resident of Palpora Palhallan. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pattan and further investigation has been initiated.

"Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units."