3 persons arrested with stolen property worth lakhs in Budgam

Budgam: Police in Budgam have solved a burglary case by arresting 3 accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession within 2 days after the complaint was received.
On 20 September, Police Station Magam received a written complaint from the owner of MB Traders to the effect that during the intervening night of 19-20 September some burglars have barged into his office at Agrikalan Magam and had stolen cigarette cartons worth Rs 5 lakh.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 144/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Magam and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, after strenuous efforts, officers zeroed in on three suspects identified as Mohd Yaseen Hajam @Cobra resident of Trikolbal Pattan, Javid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Churpora Narbal and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar resident of Reshipora Hanjivera Pattan. During questioning, they admitted their involvement in the commission of crime, besides; stolen goods were also recovered on their disclosure. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Further investigation of the case is still going on.