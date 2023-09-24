3 persons arrested with stolen property worth lakhs in Budgam

Budgam: Police in Budgam have solved a burglary case by arresting 3 accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession within 2 days after the complaint was received.

On 20 September, Police Station Magam received a written complaint from the owner of MB Traders to the effect that during the intervening night of 19-20 September some burglars have barged into his office at Agrikalan Magam and had stolen cigarette cartons worth Rs 5 lakh.