3 residential houses gutted in Baramulla village

Baramulla: Three residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Kitchama Bala area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services Baramulla said two houses were completely damaged, while a third suffered partial damage.

"The fire started from a two-storey house of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat and spread to other houses," said Riyaz Ahmad, an official of the fire and emergency services Baramulla.

The house of Abdul Ahad Sheikh was completely gutted, while the house of Altaf Hussain Parrey suffered minor damage.

As the department of F&E services recieved distress call on Friday, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot who after hectic efforts extinguished the flames.

The army personals also took part in the fire control efforts.

Meanwhile, the residents of the area urged the authorities to allot a fire tender to the area so that incidents of such kind are dealt effectively.

The locals here also urged the Baramulla district administration to compensate the affected families generously.

"The affected families are extremely poor. The authorities need to come forward and adequately compensate them so that they can restart their life," said Muhammad Akram a local resident.