3 shops sealed for resorting to over pricing in Bandipora

Bandipora: A market checking was carried out by the Enforcement Wing of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) in Bandipora today.
The checking was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed.
Taking strong note of the complaints of over-pricing, the team led by Assistant Director FCS&CA, Bilal Ahmad conducted a massive district-wide inspection drive to curb over-pricing and take immediate action against instances of violations.
On the occasion, three Shops including two mutton shops and a Sweets shop were sealed for overpricing and cases have been registered against them.The team also realised a fine of Rs 10000 from erring shopkeepers.
On the occasion, the Assistant Director stressed on the traders to avoid over-pricing and other illegal and unethical practices and urged them to follow the rules in letter and spirit.