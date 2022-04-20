3 shops sealed for resorting to over pricing in Bandipora

Bandipora: A market checking was carried out by the Enforcement Wing of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) in Bandipora today.

The checking was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed.

Taking strong note of the complaints of over-pricing, the team led by Assistant Director FCS&CA, Bilal Ahmad conducted a massive district-wide inspection drive to curb over-pricing and take immediate action against instances of violations.