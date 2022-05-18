3 Sopore teenagers prevented from joining militancy: Police

Kupwara: Police said three misguided teenagers were prevented from joining militancy by arresting them from forest area of Kandi village in Kupwara district.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas while addressing a press conference said that on a specific information a search operation was launched by army and police in Kandi forests during which these teenagers were apprehended.
During the course of investigation, it came to fore that the trio was following the route which was explained to them by a surrendered terrorist of their locality. They were motivated by the stories of glamorisation of terrorists by the surrendered terrorist who showed them the way to reach Pakistan," Manhas said.
They have been identified as Nasir Ahmad Waza, Adnan Naseer Khan and Umar Reyaz Sofi, all residents of Dooru Sopore. They, after proper counseling, were later handed over to family members.