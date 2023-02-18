3 terrorist associates arrested in Kulgam: Police

It added that during the search, arms and ammunition including a Pistol, two Pistol Magazines and 13 live Pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.

“They have been identified as Mohammad Abass Wagay son of Mohd Ramzan Wagay resident of Wuyan Imamsahab, Gowhar Shafi Mir son of Mohd Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh son of Abdul Rahman Sheikh, both residents of DK Pora Shopian. They have been arrested and shifted to police station,” the press release said. During the course of investigation, it came to fore that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in many terror crime cases and were providing logistic and other support to the terrorists, it added.