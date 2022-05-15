3-tier mechanism for local fund use in colleges

The J&K Government has set up a new three-tier mechanism for utilisation of local funds by Government Degree Colleges (GDCs).

The move comes as part of the revised guidelines of the Higher Education Department (HED) for utilization and incurring the expenditure from the College Local Funds.

As per the fresh order issued by the Principal Secretary HED, Rohit Kansal the new guidelines will be called "Jammu and Kashmir Utilization of Local Fund guidelines 2022.”

As per the new guidelines, all the payments other than college tuition fees paid by the students of the colleges at the time of admission and receipts from any source as per guidelines issued by the Higher Education Department will be determined as the fund.