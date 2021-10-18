3 Uri residents injured in Banihal accident

Ramban: Three persons sustained injuries after a cab in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Shalgari Chamalwass ahead of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday.

Police said a rashly-driven cab (PB01-5574) on way to Srinagar from Jammu went out of the control and plunged into a gorge at Shalgari Chambalwass area of Banihal on the highway, resulting in injuries to three passengers travelling in it.

After receiving information about the accident, rescue teams of Police and volunteers of an NGO rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.

Police identified the injured as Sarfaraz Ahmed, son of Muhammad Rafiq, Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Muhammad Hussain and Lal Khan, son of Gowhar Ali, all residents of Uri, Baramulla. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot.

Police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Banihal and started further investigations.