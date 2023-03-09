3 youth felicitated for saving girls from drowning in Baramulla

On March 1, a girl in an attempt to commit suicide, jumped from the suspension bridge Dewanbagh Baramulla into river Jehlum. The girl was saved from drowning by the timely rescue effort of two youths. However, one of the youths after successfully bringing the girl close to the river bank was himself drowned. His body was later fished out from the river Jehlum.

In another incident, a young boy, Wamiq Parvaiz from Ganaie Hamam Baramulla saved the life of a girl who jumped from the cement bridge into river Jehlum in an attempt to end her life on Sunday.

The successful rescue attempt was widely hailed by the locals here. While talking to the media, Wamiq Parvaiz said that soon after he saw the girl jumping into the river Jehlum he too jumped to save her life.

Wamiq said as he took hold of the girl’s hair the girl was adamant to end her life and tried to “ get herself free from the clutch of my hand. “She was not interested in living anymore. She tried to set herself free but somehow I ensured I didn’t lose my hold on her and managed to bring her back to the shore,” Wamiq said.