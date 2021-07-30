30 cattle crosses over LoC in Gurez

Bandipora: A majority of the cattle in Gurez valley has crossed across the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir after venturing into the other side.

According to locals, in the small village of Baduaab, situated close to the Line of Control in Tulail tehsil that consists of several small hamlets, at least 30 cattle are missing after they ventured across the LoC.

The cattle, as per the locals, were up in the pastures for grazing when they crossed across.

The locals said that in Baduaab and its adjoining small hamlets of Gaykoot, Baduaab, Chota Baduaab, and Bada Baduaab, which consists of around 200 souls, majority of the families are missing their cattle.

“The cattle are the livelihood of the villagers in majority of the villages in Gurez including Baduaab, which are used for ploughing fields for sowing different types of crops as the machinery cannot be used in the uphill villages besides other use,” DDC Tulail, Raja Aijaz told Greater Kashmir.