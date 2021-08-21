30 JKAS officers to attend capacity building programme

The Officer Trainees were evaluated on different parameters including physical fitness, presentation skills, subject knowledge, participation in various activities; curricular as well as extra-curricular, written examination and one to one interaction/evaluation with DG.

DG impressed upon the participating officers to work with zeal and zest for welfare and development of people of the UT. He exhorted upon them to develop a spirit of unity and devotion towards their duties with emphasis on building good personal rapport with each other. This will enable them to deliver better services towards welfare of common man with each other’s support, he maintained.

He said that present officer trainees will also be sent for mid-career training by 2023-2024. He informed that J&K IMPRAD has been entrusted with a responsibility to train 6000 Junior and Senior Assistants apart from other training activities. Sourabh Bhagat said that a comprehensive plan envisaging establishment of Officers Club with all facilities like IAS club in IMPARD campus both at Jammu and Srinagar is on anvil. Later, he presented best trainee award to Zeeshan Khan and Ridhima Sharma.

The event was among others attended by Director Trainings, Deputy Directors Jammu and Srinagar, Course Coordinators and faculty members.