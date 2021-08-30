30 senior JKAS officers begin capacity building training at Mussoorie

As per an official statement, Additional Secretary, DARPG and DG, NCGG, V Srinavas delivered the welcome address at the inaugural ceremony of the programme for senior officers of JKAS.

DG IMPARD, Saurbah Baghat in his introductory address said it was a great achievement and first of its kind initiative taken in J&K that mid-career training of JKAS officers was taking place. The DG IMPARD expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for bringing training of JKAS in line with IAS training.

Baghat also complimented the exemplary initiatives taken by DARPG and NCGG, New Delhi for designing and rolling the programme.

Baghat said that more such batches would be sent for training in the future to update professional competence of JKAS officers.

This is for the first time since 1966 that the mid-career training programme has been designed for the senior JKAS officers as per the New Training Policy of J&K.

The training programme would focus on various issues like public policy, ethics in the administration, health governance, land acquisition, climate change, electoral reforms, smart city and urban housing.

The course also focuses on exposure visits to best performing districts, good governance practices and visits to Bureau of Parliamentary Studies.

The inaugural ceremony of the capacity building programme for JKAS officers concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Poonam Singh of NCGG.