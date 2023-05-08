3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir

Srinagar: A 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Kashmir on Monday with panicked residents running out of their homes to safe places.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was in Baramulla district and the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.It said the earthquake occurred at 2:28 pm. Earlier, experts have warned of a major earthquake in the region as J&K falls in the seismic Zone IV and V.

J&K earlier experienced a series of tremors, causing widespread panic and fear among the residents.

On March 21 this year, an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale jolted J&K.

Also, Doda has emerged as one of the most eco-fragile areas in J&K due to its unique geo-climatic conditions.