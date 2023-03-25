31 Waqf employees suspended, inquiry ordered

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday placed 31 Waqf employees under suspension for dereliction of duties at several shrines of Srinagar.

A Waqf official said that several employees were found unauthorisedly absent when the chairperson carried out a surprise inspection, however, majority of the employees were suspended for their failure to maintain cleanliness at the shrines, mosques and in associated sanitary complexes.