31 Waqf employees suspended, inquiry ordered

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday placed 31 Waqf employees under suspension for dereliction of duties at several shrines of Srinagar.
A Waqf official said that several employees were found unauthorisedly absent when the chairperson carried out a surprise inspection, however, majority of the employees were suspended for their failure to maintain cleanliness at the shrines, mosques and in associated sanitary complexes.
He said that the action was taken after Andrabi visited the shrines of Makhdoom Sahab, Hazratbal, and Naqshband Sahab Srinagar.
"The Tehsildar Waqf Board has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within three days to the chairperson for further action," he said. KNS