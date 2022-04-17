33,795 people have so far registered for this year's Amarnath Yatra: Officials

Jammu: Over 33,000 people have so far registered themselves for the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The devotees are making a beeline for designated bank branches to secure a permit for undertaking the journey to the cave shrine in Lidder valley of south Kashmir Himalayas and paid obeisance to the naturally-formed ice-Shivlingam.

The 43-day yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 after the coronavirus pandemic enforced break of two years.

"As many as 33,795 pilgrims have registered for the yatra till Saturday," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Nitishwar Kumar told PTI.