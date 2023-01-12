34 tourists rescued in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Amid inclement weather, Police in Budgam rescued 34 stranded tourists between Rayar and Yarikhah Doodpathri Road besides rendering a helping hand to a pregnant woman stranded at Shenni Pora area of Khansahib.
A police spokesman in a statement of the J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Khansahib received a distressed call that due to sudden snowfall some tourists were stuck at Rayar while travelling in their vehicles.
He said that a Police party of Police Station Khansahib facilitated 34 tourists up to Yarikhah and provided them necessary assistance.
The Police spokesman said that the Police Station Khansahib also received a distress call that a woman from Shenni Pora area of Khansahib had developed labour pain and needed to be shifted to Sub-District Hospital Khansahib immediately but due to snowfall and slippery conditions of the road, they were not able to carry the patient to the hospital.
He said a Police team of Police Station Khansahib was deputed and the pregnant woman was brought to SDH Khansahib safely.