34 tourists rescued in Budgam: Police

He said that a Police party of Police Station Khansahib facilitated 34 tourists up to Yarikhah and provided them necessary assistance.

The Police spokesman said that the Police Station Khansahib also received a distress call that a woman from Shenni Pora area of Khansahib had developed labour pain and needed to be shifted to Sub-District Hospital Khansahib immediately but due to snowfall and slippery conditions of the road, they were not able to carry the patient to the hospital.

He said a Police team of Police Station Khansahib was deputed and the pregnant woman was brought to SDH Khansahib safely.