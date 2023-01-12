34TH NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY WEEK | Free medical camp organised for drivers, conductors in Sopore

Sopore: On the 2nd Day of 34-st National Road Safety Week, Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Baramulla in collaboration with Health Department today organised a free medical and eye checkup camp here at Bus Stand Sopore

The free medical and eye checkup camp was inaugurated by ARTO Baramulla Anis Ahmad Wani (KAS). Besides others, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, team of expert doctors and MVD Department, representatives of various transport Unions remained present.