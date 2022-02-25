37 casual labourers in Radio Kashmir Srinagar | High Court sets aside Tribunal order on temporary status

Disagreeing with the Tribunal, the Division Bench said that the award made by the Tribunal, in clear, unambiguous, and specific terms holds, firstly, that the 1993 scheme was not in force and secondly, that the act of the management in not regularising the services of the 37 casual workers was not illegal and unjustified.

“Holding and recording so, the reference would stand completely answered and the Tribunal would not have the jurisdiction to proceed with the second part of the reference. Yet the Tribunal has proceeded to direct the appellants (Director General, All India Radio) to grant temporary status to the (37 persons),” the court said. “Such direction, apart from being without jurisdiction on the part of the Tribunal, not supported by the scheme, is contrary to the finding recorded by the Tribunal itself that then the scheme was not in force.”