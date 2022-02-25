37 casual labourers in Radio Kashmir Srinagar | High Court sets aside Tribunal order on temporary status

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh set aside an order by Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court-II, Chandigarh order whereby Director General All India Radio was directed to grant temporary status to 37 persons for their entitlement to benefits as per the government of India’s Casual Labourers Scheme of 1993.
Allowing an appeal filed by Director General, All India Radio, a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Muhammad Akram Chowdhary held that the scheme applied to those casual labourers who were in employment on the date of its issuance.
While the Tribunal had pointed out the act of not regularising the services of the casual workers was not illegal and unjustified, it had, however, said the present workers were entitled to get temporary status as was given to other workers.
The court said that the Tribunal was required to determine one single principal question of Reference whether the action of the management of Radio Kashmir, Srinagar, in not regularizing the services of the 37 persons was legal and justified.
“If the principal point was answered in affirmative, the denial was legal and justified – then the Tribunal would not need to go to the other part of the reference (relief these workmen were entitled to and from which date) having not been conferred jurisdiction to proceed to go into that question,” the court said.
The 37 persons contended that they were engaged as casual labourers for the discharge of different functions in Radio Kashmir, Srinagar, on a “contract basis” from time to time since 1991.
Disagreeing with the Tribunal, the Division Bench said that the award made by the Tribunal, in clear, unambiguous, and specific terms holds, firstly, that the 1993 scheme was not in force and secondly, that the act of the management in not regularising the services of the 37 casual workers was not illegal and unjustified.
“Holding and recording so, the reference would stand completely answered and the Tribunal would not have the jurisdiction to proceed with the second part of the reference. Yet the Tribunal has proceeded to direct the appellants (Director General, All India Radio) to grant temporary status to the (37 persons),” the court said. “Such direction, apart from being without jurisdiction on the part of the Tribunal, not supported by the scheme, is contrary to the finding recorded by the Tribunal itself that then the scheme was not in force.”
Observing that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the point was crystal clear, the bench said: “The scheme applied to those of the casual labourers who were in employment on the date of its issue and, most importantly, secondly, who had put in a service of at least 240 days after engagement or 206 days (in case of offices observing 5 days a week) in a year before the date of issue of the scheme”.
“So the question of grant of temporary status on a casual worker engaged after the relevant date would not arise,” the court said and set aside the Tribunal’s order dated September 18, 2017, which had been subsequently upheld by the court’s single bench on November 30, 2018.
“The impugned award of the Tribunal and the judgment of the writ court (single bench) are set aside,” the court said.