38 terror-linked prisoners shifted from J&K to Agra prison

Agra(UP): As many as 38 prisoners linked to terror cases were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to the Central Jail in Agra on Saturday amidst high security.

"On Saturday, 27 prisoners were shifted from Kashmir and 11 prisoners were shifted from Jammu," Senior Superintendent at Central Jail, Agra, BK Singh said. There are a total of 56 prisoners at Central Jail from Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that security arrangements inside and outside jail premises have been strengthened.