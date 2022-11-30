3900 key political science terms translated in Kashmiri language

Srinagar: A glossary of 3900 key terms and concepts of political science were translated from English to Kashmiri language in a five-day workshop at the University of Kashmir (KU).
A statement of the Political Science Department of KU issued here said that it was the first of its kind translation exercise in which the glossary of a discipline had been prepared in local language by the Department of Political Science at KU.
The statement said that the workshop was coordinated in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technology Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI).
It said that senior Assistant Professor of the Department of Political Science and coordinator of the workshop Javid Ahmad Dar said that 12 academicians belonging to the disciplines of political science, linguistics, Kashmiri, and Sanskrit participated in it.
“This important academic exercise will not only benefit the student community to understand the fundamental concepts of the subject in their native language, but is also destined to enrich and preserve Kashmiri language,” he said in the statement.
According to the statement, Dar said a trilingual glossary of political science (English-Hindi-Kashmiri) would be published by the CSTT in the form of a dictionary, which would be available offline as well as online.
“New Educational Policy 2020, also emphasises on promoting vernacular languages,” he said in the statement.
The statement said that Assistant Director, CSTT, Ministry of Education, GoI, Shahzad Ansari was the official observer.
It said that the academic fraternity and civil society of Kashmir was appreciative of this exercise and had expressed gratitude to the Chairman, CSTT, Prof Girish Nath Jha, an academician of repute of the JNU, for his endeavours of developing glossaries in regional languages.
The CSTT, which is mandated to evolve, define, and publish the glossaries of academic and technological subjects, is preparing fundamental glossaries in English, Hindi and in all recognised regional languages.