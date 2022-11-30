3900 key political science terms translated in Kashmiri language

Srinagar: A glossary of 3900 key terms and concepts of political science were translated from English to Kashmiri language in a five-day workshop at the University of Kashmir (KU).

A statement of the Political Science Department of KU issued here said that it was the first of its kind translation exercise in which the glossary of a discipline had been prepared in local language by the Department of Political Science at KU.

The statement said that the workshop was coordinated in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technology Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI).