395 vehicles seized, 400 persons arrested this year for illegal mining in Baramulla

Baramulla: While acting strongly against the illegal mining activities across the Baramulla district, the Baramulla police seized 395 vehicles including 179 tippers, 210 tractors, and 6 excavators during the current year.
Police have so far arrested 400 persons and registered around 158 cases related to the illegal mining of minerals and soil in the district, besides, in collaboration with the Mineral Department it collected fines amounting to Rs. 34 lakh from those found guilty of engaging in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
“The substantial fines serve as a deterrent to those attempting to exploit the region's resources illegally,” a police official said. “This crackdown comes as part of the ongoing drive against illegal mining and it will continue till such practice is put to an end,” he added.
The Baramulla residents have hailed the efforts of the police in curbing the practice of illegal mining. The locals in the past claimed that after raising huge wealth from the illegal mining, some of the persons engaged in the illegal mining extraction and its transportation like that of sand have been found involved in the criminal activities in the areas like Delina and Jahama which has caused severe concern among the residents.
“After raising huge wealth the same illegal money is being utilized in the drug addiction and this is a cause of concern,” said a resident of Jahama Baramulla.