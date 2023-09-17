395 vehicles seized, 400 persons arrested this year for illegal mining in Baramulla

Baramulla: While acting strongly against the illegal mining activities across the Baramulla district, the Baramulla police seized 395 vehicles including 179 tippers, 210 tractors, and 6 excavators during the current year.

Police have so far arrested 400 persons and registered around 158 cases related to the illegal mining of minerals and soil in the district, besides, in collaboration with the Mineral Department it collected fines amounting to Rs. 34 lakh from those found guilty of engaging in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

“The substantial fines serve as a deterrent to those attempting to exploit the region's resources illegally,” a police official said. “This crackdown comes as part of the ongoing drive against illegal mining and it will continue till such practice is put to an end,” he added.