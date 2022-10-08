3rd person arrested in sextortion case

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested an employee of Public Health Engineering Department from Anantnag for his involved in sextortion racket run by journalist Nadeem Nadu.

In sextortion racket a university student was sedated, raped, blackmailed and trafficked by a self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Nadu.

“Third accused arrested in Rape, blackmailing and extortion case namely Showkat Ahmad Ragoo S/o Mohd Khalil Ragoo R/o Anantnag. He is an associate of Nadeem Nadu and working in PHE department. Two self-styled journalists have already been arrested in this case." Srinagar Police tweeted.

The third arrest in the case comes after Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, and Salman Shah ‘a self-proclaimed journalist’, was arrested on Saturday from the south Kashmir district after a woman accused him of rape and extortion.