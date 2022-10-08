3rd person arrested in sextortion case

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested an employee of Public Health Engineering Department from Anantnag for his involved in sextortion racket run by journalist Nadeem Nadu.
In sextortion racket a university student was sedated, raped, blackmailed and trafficked by a self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Nadu.
“Third accused arrested in Rape, blackmailing and extortion case namely Showkat Ahmad Ragoo S/o Mohd Khalil Ragoo R/o Anantnag. He is an associate of Nadeem Nadu and working in PHE department. Two self-styled journalists have already been arrested in this case." Srinagar Police tweeted.
The third arrest in the case comes after Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, and Salman Shah ‘a self-proclaimed journalist’, was arrested on Saturday from the south Kashmir district after a woman accused him of rape and extortion.
Police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the charges and also to go into the conduct of some officials named by the complainant in her FIR.
“The complainant said that he had forced her into sexual relationship after she was deceived and drugged inside a house near Shalimar in Srinagar in July 2020,” the victim had police in complaint.
“The victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual act many times.”
“The victim was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime. “Because of the heinous nature of the crime an SIT was set up,” police had said.
“The victim has said that she was forced to have sex with some officer friends of the accused,” police statement had said.