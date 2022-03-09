3rd zone teachers decry ‘injustice’ as SED mulls reshuffle through ATD

Srinagar: The teachers posted in different 3rd (very hard) zones of Kashmir decried the “injustice” meted out to them as the School Education Department (SED) was mulling for a reshuffle through Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2022.
The SED has started a cadre-wise reshuffle of the teaching staff that completed their tenure at the present place of their posting.
However, the teachers posted in very hard zones of Kashmir for the second consecutive year continue to suffer due to their prolonged stint in these zones.
The teachers are serving in Machil, Keran, Jumgund, and Budnambal areas of the Kupwara district for the past more than two years.
These teachers were supposed to be shifted to normal zones after completing a one-year term in 3rd zones.
“But it is sheer injustice to us that we were not called back despite spending two years in very hard zones,” a group of aggrieved teachers said.
“We have already spent the academic year 2020 and 2021 in 3rd zones and continue to remain posted here.”
In February, the SED started registration of online applications from the teaching staff under the ATD to reshuffle the staff in schools.
The ATD was introduced in 2021 after complaints about the lopsided Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) and the non-availability of subject-specific teachers in schools, particularly in far-off areas, were received by the department.
The introduction of an online system of transfers has replaced the manual transfer process which was in vogue till 2020.
“We have completed two years in Machil and Keran areas which are categorised as very hard zones. As per the transfer policy, we were supposed to give only one year in the 3rd (very hard) zone,” an aggrieved teacher posted at Machil said.
The teachers after completing their one-year term last year submitted their applications to Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara and Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for transfer.
“But we were told by the department to apply for transfers online through ATD. Unfortunately, we were not transferred,” said another aggrieved teacher serving in the 3rd zone.
Last year, the teachers serving in very hard zones also moved to CAT Jammu and filed a case for their transfer to normal zones.
“CAT issued an order in our favour but the department didn't implement the court order,” the teacher said.
The teachers said that they were forced to serve in the 3rd zone for the second consecutive year.
“After completing the 2nd year, we applied for our transfer again but we were told to apply online like the previous year,” another aggrieved teacher said.
The teachers said that the ATD was no solution for teachers serving in 3rd (very hard) zones saying that it needs teachers to replace those serving in very hard zones.
“But nobody opts to serve in the 3rd zone due to which the department does not get any replacement and we get retained in hard zones,” the teacher said.
CEO Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fanie acknowledged that the teachers served in 3rd zones for more than a year and that they submitted the details to the directorate.
“We have taken up the matter with the DSEK as they sought details of these teachers. But now the transfers are done through ATD and the teachers will be shifted back once transfer orders are issued by the Administrative Department,” Fanie said.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar told Greater Kashmir that the issue would be examined.
“I have taken note of the grievances of these teachers. I will take it up with the Principal Secretary SED. I will see what has been happening and what can be done,” he said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bushwajit Kumar Singh said that the grievances of the teachers posted in very hard zones would be addressed on priority.
“The last date for submission of online applications was extended up to March 5 only for the teachers who had not submitted their applications,” he said.
He said that the teachers posted in soft zones for more than four years would be transferred irrespective of whether they applied for their transfer or not.
“If they (soft zone teachers) apply for transfer then they will be given an option but if they don’t apply they will be still shifted to arrange for those teachers who are serving in very hard zones,” Singh said.
He said some teachers do not want to get transferred from soft zones for their selfish interests.
“But the teachers posted in very hard zones should remain assured that they will be called back in soft zones,” Singh said.
He said that the transfer of lecturers would commence from March 12 followed by masters from March 15.
“Hopefully the transfer of teachers will be done by the end of this month and teachers in very hard zones will be posted in soft zones,” he said.