3rd zone teachers decry ‘injustice’ as SED mulls reshuffle through ATD

The teachers are serving in Machil, Keran, Jumgund, and Budnambal areas of the Kupwara district for the past more than two years.

These teachers were supposed to be shifted to normal zones after completing a one-year term in 3rd zones.

“But it is sheer injustice to us that we were not called back despite spending two years in very hard zones,” a group of aggrieved teachers said.

“We have already spent the academic year 2020 and 2021 in 3rd zones and continue to remain posted here.”

In February, the SED started registration of online applications from the teaching staff under the ATD to reshuffle the staff in schools.

The ATD was introduced in 2021 after complaints about the lopsided Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) and the non-availability of subject-specific teachers in schools, particularly in far-off areas, were received by the department.