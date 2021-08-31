4 arrested for grenade attack on Kreeri Sarpanch

Baramulla: Four persons were arrested in connection with the recent grenade attack at the residence of a Sarpanch at Shrakwara, Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Tuesday.

Two of the four arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Saleem Khan of New Colony Shrakwara and Sajad Ahmad Mir of Saloosa, Kreeri.

According to Police, the arrested persons were working as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit and during their questioning, it came to surface that the duo was assisted by two other associates identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Saloosa and Naseer Ahmad Dar of Najibhat, who have also been arrested.

Addressing a news conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Bhat said that on August 22 a grenade was lobbed towards a Police guard and residential house of Sarpanch Shrakwara Kreeri, Narinder Kour.

He said that the blast left window panes of the house and a Maruti vehicle slightly damaged.

“Soon after the incident, a Police party, CRPF 176 Bn and 52 RR personnel rushed to the spot and found the lever of the exploded grenade in the Sarpanch’s kitchen garden,” the SSP Baramulla said.

He said that during investigation, many suspects were called for questioning and on the basis of technical analysis as well as CCTV footage and other evidences, it came to surface that suspects Muhammad Saleem Khan and Sajad Ahmad Mir were involved in the commission of crime who were later arrested.

“Both Saleem and Sajad are working as OGWs of LeT and are working at the behest of Pakistan-based handler of LeT and its offshoot TRF, Ali Bhai,” Bhat said. “Both the accused are drug addicts and were in contact with LeT terrorist Hilal Sheikh and Usman (FT) on whose instructions, they obtained a grenade from Batmaloo, Srinagar. Two other associates Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Naseer Ahmad Dar assisted the accused persons in the commission of crime and they were also arrested.”

He said that two hand grenades and 100 gm charas-like substance had also been recovered from the accused persons.

“Further investigation and links to other cases are under investigation,” the SSP Baramulla said.