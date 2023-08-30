4 arrested in Baramulla for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals

Srinagar: Four persons were arrested and four vehicles seized in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, four persons were arrested and four vehicles seized in Baramulla.
The statement said that Police seized four tractors and arrested four drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Dargam Pattan.
They have been identified as Muhammad Yousuf Ganie of Andergam, Hilal Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad Khan, and Hilal Ahmad Dar, all residents of Palhallan, Pattan.
The Police statement said that a case under the relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation taken up.
It said that persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities would be dealt with as per the law.
The Police appealed to the community members to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.