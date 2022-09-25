4 arrested in burglary case in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Police in Ganderbal solved a burglary case by arresting four persons involved in the commission of the crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.

A police official said that during the intervening night of 18/19-09-2022, Police Station Gund received information that some unknown burglars have entered the houses of Ashiq Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Sultan Mir resident of Kullan, and Muzafar Ahmad Famda son of Fazul Rahman resident of Kullan and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

In this regard case FIR NOs 74/ 2022 U/S 457, 380 IPC and 76/ 2022 U/S 457, 380 IPC were registered at Police Station Gund and further investigation was set into motion.