4 arrested in burglary case in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Police in Ganderbal solved a burglary case by arresting four persons involved in the commission of the crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.
A police official said that during the intervening night of 18/19-09-2022, Police Station Gund received information that some unknown burglars have entered the houses of Ashiq Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Sultan Mir resident of Kullan, and Muzafar Ahmad Famda son of Fazul Rahman resident of Kullan and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.
In this regard case FIR NOs 74/ 2022 U/S 457, 380 IPC and 76/ 2022 U/S 457, 380 IPC were registered at Police Station Gund and further investigation was set into motion.
Further, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal, a police team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Kangan led by SHO Police station Gund Salfie Arshid and after hectic efforts and with the help of technical inputs, the police party was able to nab all the culprits involved in crime, a police spokesman said.
The police team arrested all the accused persons involved in the commission of the crime within 48 hours, and recovered all the stolen golden items and cash worth lakhs of rupees from the accused persons namely Fayaz Ahmad Ganie S/O Ali Mohd Ganie R/O.
Soibug, Budgam, Mohd Saleem Malik S/O. Mohd Sadiq Malik R/O Khag, Budgam. Sameer Ahmad Lone S/O Ab Rashid Lone R/O Khag, Kukerbag, Budgam and Imtayaz Ahmad Guroo S/O. Ab Rashid Guroo R/O. Gundroshan, Rabitar A/P Parimpora Band . The locals have hailed and appreciated the efforts of Ganderbal Police for swift action.