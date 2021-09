Pulwama: Four persons including a minor girl were attacked and injured by stray dogs at Laroo vilage of Tral in Pulwama district on Monday.

According to locals, the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

They were identified as eight year old Zuha of Hardumir Tral, Abdul Ahad Bhat of Laroo, Mohammed Ramzan Chopan of Laroo and Hafiza of Branpathri Tral.