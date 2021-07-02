4 Congress Councilors from Bhaderwa join Apni Party

Srinagar: Five prominent Congress leaders including four councilors from Bhaderwa on Friday joined Apni Party at its office in LalChowk, Srinagar, the party said in a statement.

According to a statement issued here, the new entrants who joined Apni Party included City President Congress BhaderwaSuhail Malik, Councilors Mrs. Seema Malik, Mohammad Akbar Sheikh, ShabirHussain Sheikh and Shameem Ahmad Mir. All these new entrants were led by Party’s Provincial Vice President Jammu Syed Asghar Ali. The joining ceremony took place in presence of Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, State Secretary MuntazirMohi-ud-din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi and Provincial Vice President Jammu Syed Asgar Ali.

Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari welcomed the new entrants while saying that Apni Party is committed to work for an equitable development of all the regions and sub regions of Jammu and Kashmir and would take all measures to ensure the welfare of people. “Apni Party’s politics is based on truthfulness and it will always adhere to the principle which demands sincerity and unwavering efforts to ease out the sufferings of people. The welfare of people is our prime concern,” he remarked.