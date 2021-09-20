4 construction workers injured in Gool mishap

Ramban: Four construction workers were injured when a concrete mixer turned turtle on the road near under-construction railway tunnel number T-15 Nikibass Ind of Gool area late Sunday night.

The injured also included the driver of the concrete mixer. Police said that all the injured were working with a construction company engaged by Northern Railway for tunneling and laying of railway track between Reasi and Sangaldan segment.

“A concrete mixer, bearing registration number HP65-8580, was on its way to Nikibass Ind from Barala, when it went out of control of its driver and fell along the same road alignment near tunnel number T-15 Nikibass Ind, resulting into injuries to four persons including driver,” police added.

All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

Police identified the injured as driver Kuldeep Singh, 30, son of Mir Chand, resident of Sujunder tehsil and district Reasi, Omkar Singh, 56, son of Shabludass, resident of Reasi, Sanjeet Singh, 22, son of Thakur Dass, resident of Chachwa Gool and Shabir Ahmed, 33, son of Mohammad Hussain, resident of Halla Dhanrath Ramban.