4 drug peddlers, 3 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police have arrested four drug peddlers and three gamblers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party led by SHO PS Baramulla alongwith in-charge PP Delina during daily routine checking at Juhama-Kanispora crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing chasis number MALB351GLNM-293869 with four persons on board.
During checking, officers were able to recover 700 grams of Heroin like substance from the said vehicle. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Nuhama Qaziabad, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Ab Gani Dar resident of Peerniyan Boniyar, Bilal Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Shah and Bilal Ahmad Waza son of Mohd Shaban Waza both residents of Sahadatpora Naidkhai.
They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Moreover, acting on specific information, a police party from Police Station Baramulla raided a gambling site at Fatehpora Baramulla, following inputs about gambling activities and arrested 03 gamblers.
Officers have seized stake money of 20,500/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation set in motion.