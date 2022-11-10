4 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Budgam and Kulgam and recovered huge cache of contraband substances from their possession, a press note said.

It added that Police Station Khag received information that one person namely Abdul Rashid Malik son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik resident of Shunglipora Khag has kept contraband substances in his residential house at village Shunglipora Khag. Acting swiftly, a police party of PS Khag along with Executive Magistrate 1st Class raided the specific location. During search, four kgs of Cannabis Powder and 09 Kgs of cannabis leaves were recovered from the said location. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.

In another action, a police party of PP Narbal at a checkpoint established near Railway Bridge Kowoosa Khalisa intercepted two suspicious persons who on seeing the police party tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert party. They have been identified as Bilal Hussain Poswal son of Mohd Khan Poswal resident of Arnas Reasi and Mohd Arif Kasana son of Abdul Aziz Kasana resident of Parnod Ramban. During search, four Kgs of Poppy Straw were recovered from their possession.

Similarly in Kulgam, acting on a specific information regarding transportation of contraband substances in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kulgam, a police party led by SHO PS Kulgam established a special checkpoint at Areha Awhatto Crossing. During checking, one suspicious vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing Chassis number NYF 29975 with three persons on board was signalled to stop however, the driver after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was chased by the alert police party & intercepted tactfully. During search of the said vehicle, officers were able to recover 281.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw packed in 30 Apple Boxes.