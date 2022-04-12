4 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

Anantnag: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Anantnag and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
A police party from Police Station Bijbehara intercepted a vehicle (Tavera) bearing registration number DL1CJ-5691 with four persons on board at a checkpoint established at Gadiseer Bijbehara.
During the search, 14 kgs of charas powder and 7 grams of brown sugar were recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Afrooz Ahmad Malik son of Manzoor Ahmad Malik resident of Jablipora, Shahid Rashid Wagay son of Ab Rashid Wagay resident of Jablipora, Mohd Yousuf Shah son of Mohd Jabbar Shah resident of Guree and Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohideen Dar resident of Veeri.