4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla with contraband substances

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at checkpoints established at Lolpora and Chanpora Kunzer Bridge intercepted three persons identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Dara Kunjan Boniyar, Danish Ahmad Dhobi resident of Ugmuna and Sahil Ahmad Reshi resident of Chanpora. During the search, 225 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Jabla Bridge intercepted one person identified as Zubair Ahmad Badan resident of Dachi Uri. During search 38 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.