4 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal, Handwara

Srinagar: Police has arrested four drug peddlers in Ganderbal and Handwara and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

According to a police spokesman the arrests and recovery is part of police’s efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, In Ganderbal, officers from Police Post Shadipora at a checkpoint intercepted a vehicle, JK15A-9181, with three persons on board. They on noticing the naka party tried to flee from the spot but were arrested by the police party. They were identified as Hilal Ahmad Mir of Mazhama Magam, Irfan Ahmad Rather of Archanderhama Pattan and Muneeb Ahmad Beigh of Ganastan Sumbal. During checking, officers were able to recover 45 bottles of Codeine phosphate from their possession. The arrested persons were shifted to police station. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In Handwara, a police party from PS Vilgam intercepted a suspicious person identified as Maroof Ahmad Badana of Hafrada at a checkpoint at Tarathpora. During checking, 300 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to police station. The accused drug peddler is said to be a notorious drug dealer who is involved in supplying drugs among the youth of the area, police spokesman said.