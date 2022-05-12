4 drug peddlers arrested in Handwara, Awantipora

Srinagar: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Handwara and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
Police personnel from Police Station Kralgund in Handwara intercepted three persons in suspicious condition at a checkpoint established at Rasripora. On search, around 306 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Asif Rasool Khan son of Gh Rasool Khan, Arif Ahmad Najar son of Abdul Aziz both residents of Beigpora Kralgund and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat son of Reyaz Ahmad resident of Kralgund.
Similarly in Awantipora, officers from Police Post Reshipora intercepted one person at Liddermud crossing Awantipora who was moving in a suspicious condition.
He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Salam Lone resident of Kulpora Pulwama. During checking, officers were able to recover one kg of Charas like substance from his possession.
They have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations .