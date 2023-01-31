4 drug peddlers arrested in Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam and Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession, a press not said.
In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SHO Police Station Uri during patrolling at Laghama-Garkote crossing Uri intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested by cops.
During the search, officers were able to recover 115 grams of charas like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad Junjwa son of Mohd Nazir Junjwa resident of Machikrand Bandi Uri. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
In Kulgam, a police party led by SHO Police Station DH Pora at a checkpoint established near Court Complex DH Pora intercepted a person identified as Gowhar Ahmad Laway son of Ghulam Mohd Laway resident of Danipora, Gugerpora.
During checking, 65 grams of charas and 1.7Kgs of poppy straw-like substance concealed in two polythene bags were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly in Ganderbal, a police party led by SHO Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan at a checkpoint established at Kijpora Kangan intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK16-2791 with two persons on board.
During the search, charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Zargar son of Noor Mohd Zargar resident of Awantbhawan Soura and Gayas ud-din Sheikh son of Mohd Maqbool Sheikh resident of Gagangeer Gund. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” the police press note said.