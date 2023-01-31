4 drug peddlers arrested in Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam and Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession, a press not said.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SHO Police Station Uri during patrolling at Laghama-Garkote crossing Uri intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested by cops.

During the search, officers were able to recover 115 grams of charas like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad Junjwa son of Mohd Nazir Junjwa resident of Machikrand Bandi Uri. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.