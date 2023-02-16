4 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla

During checking, officials recovered 220 grams of Charas and three grams of Heroin from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station, the press release said.

Similarly in Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Khaipora Crossing arrested a drug peddler identified as Abdul Rehman Dar son of Late Lassa Dar resident of Nadirgund Khaipora Tangmarg. During checking, 180 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile in another action, a police party of PP Mirgund at a checkpoint established at Mirgund Crossing Pattan, arrested a drug peddler identified as Manzoor Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohammad resident of Sozeth Lawaypora. During checking, officers recovered 120 grams of Charas from his possession.