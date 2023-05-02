Image for representational purpose only
Kashmir

4 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Sopore

Contraband substance recovered
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar:  Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Kulgam  and Sopore and recovered contraband substances from their possession. 

In Kulgam, a police party led by SHO Police Station Yaripora at a checkpoint established at Kanjikulla Crossing intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 4 grams of Heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Wongipora Harmain, Shopian. Meanwhile, at another checkpoint established at Matibugh, a police party intercepted a suspicious person identified as Mohd Iqbal Shah resident of Munnad. During the search, 4 grams of Heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession.

In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Warpora during patrolling at Dangerpora intercepted a suspicious person at Umerabad who tried to escape while noticing the Police Party but was apprehended tactfully.

During the search, 1 kg 222grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Sofi  resident of Rajbagh Dangerpora. Pertinent to mention here that the accused is a notorious drug peddler and was carrying the contraband substance for selling it to the youth in and outside the area of Zaingeer, police said.

