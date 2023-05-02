4 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Sopore

Srinagar: Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Sopore and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police party led by SHO Police Station Yaripora at a checkpoint established at Kanjikulla Crossing intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 4 grams of Heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Wongipora Harmain, Shopian. Meanwhile, at another checkpoint established at Matibugh, a police party intercepted a suspicious person identified as Mohd Iqbal Shah resident of Munnad. During the search, 4 grams of Heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession.