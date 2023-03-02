4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested four drug peddlers in Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Ganderbal, police parties led by Incharge PP Shadipora and Incharge PP Nagbal under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal arrested two drug peddlers during naka checking at Goundroshan and Rangil respectively.
During their search, charas like substances were recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Peer @Chorma son of Gh Rasool Peer resident of Gundroshana and Javid Ahmad Kumar son of Habibullah Kumar resident of Rangil.
In Bandipora, officers at a checkpoint established at Rakhi Shilwat arrested a drug peddler along with 2.1Kgs of charas powder like substance. He has been identified as Mushtaq Ah Dar resident of Rakhi Shilvat Mustafa Abad.