4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Tangmarg headed by SHO PS Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Hardu Ichloo intercepted one person identified as Gh Mohd resident of Khaminderpora Tangmarg. During search, 55 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been initiated.
Meanwhile, continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Kulgam, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirbazar during naka checking near Petrol Pump at Nippora intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration No. PB07AT-9499 ridden by two persons. During search, officers present were able to recover 4.5kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in a Nylon bag which was recovered from their possession. The arrested have been identified as Mohd Saleem Ganie resident of DK Pora Shopian and Balbir Singh resident of Chenani Pullmanda, Udhampur. Both the persons were arrested and motorcycle used in commission of crime was also seized In Awantipora, a Police Party led by Incharge Police Post Reshipora arrested one drug peddler at Kawani Brabandina crossing. He has been identified as Abdul Salam Dar resident of Kawani Awantipora. During search, 380 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession.
He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been taken up.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.