4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Station Tangmarg headed by SHO PS Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Hardu Ichloo intercepted one person identified as Gh Mohd resident of Khaminderpora Tangmarg. During search, 55 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.