4 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession on Monday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Budgam, acting on information that one Abdul Hamid Mir of Badran had concealed a narcotic substance at his house, Police raided the house and conducted the search.
The statement said that during the search Police recovered 1.8 kg charas in powdered form from the house and arrested the accused.
In Baramulla, Police at Fatehgarh Crossing Sheeri arrested two drug peddlers identified as Arbaaz Ahmad Khan of Cheradari and Fasil Mehraj Mir of Zandfaran. During their personal checking 100 gm charas was recovered from them and they were arrested.
In Shopian, Police reliably learnt that a person Sameer Ahmad Ganie of Dhobi Mohalla Zainapora had concealed contraband-like substances in his residential house at Zainapora.
Police along with the concerned Executive Magistrate raided his house and recovered 18.5 kg charas and arrested the accused.