4 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession on Monday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Budgam, acting on information that one Abdul Hamid Mir of Badran had concealed a narcotic substance at his house, Police raided the house and conducted the search.

The statement said that during the search Police recovered 1.8 kg charas in powdered form from the house and arrested the accused.