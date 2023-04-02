4 drug peddlers arrested : Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Choon Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Maruti Eeco) bearing registration number JK04H-1091 with two persons on board.

During search, 5.36 grams of Heroin was recovered from their possession.

They were identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Mir son of Mohammad Sultan Mir resident of Choon Budgam and Shahbaaz Nisar son of Nisar Ahmad Ahangar resident of Ichgam. They were arrested and shifted to police station. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.