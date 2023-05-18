4 drug peddlers arrested : Police

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khanpora Bridge Baramulla, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Afaq Hassan Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone resident of Qazi Hamam Baramulla and Showkat Ahmad Gani son of Ghulam Mohd Gani resident of Khawaja Sahib Baramulla. During search, 160 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to police station.

Meanwhile, a police party of PP Langate at a checkpoint established at Bunpora Langate on Baramulla-Handwara Highway, apprehended a person who tried to avoid the police party in a suspicious manner. During search, 80 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Subhan resident of Bunpora Langate. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.