4 drug peddlers arrested : Police

Srinagar: Police arrested four drug peddlers including a woman in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a press release, Police Station Kulgam received an information that two persons Manzoor Ahmad Naik and Ali Mohammad Naik, both sons of Ghulam Qadir Naik of Naikpora, Kulgam hoarded contraband substance at their residential houses. Subsequently, a special police team and concerned Executive Magistrate raided the specific locations. During search 41 Kgs and 34 Kgs of poppy straw were recovered from respective residential houses. Both the drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to police station.