4 drug peddlers arrested : Police

Srinagar: Police arrested four drug peddlers including a woman in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
According to a press release, Police Station Kulgam received an information that two persons Manzoor Ahmad Naik and Ali Mohammad Naik, both sons of Ghulam Qadir Naik of Naikpora, Kulgam hoarded contraband substance at their residential houses. Subsequently, a special police team and concerned Executive Magistrate raided the specific locations. During search 41 Kgs and 34 Kgs of poppy straw were recovered from respective residential houses. Both the drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to police station.
A police party headed by SHO Police Station Kulgam during patrolling at Rangrezpora Kulgam intercepted a suspicious woman carrying a nylon bag. She was identified as Rafeeqa Akhtar wife of Mashooq Ahmad Shah resident of Rangrezpora Kulgam. During search, 14.4 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from her possession. She has been arrested and shifted to Women Police Cell Kulgam.
Similarly in Baramulla, a Police party of Police Post Palhallan received an information that Javid Ahmad Mir @Jai Kandur son of Mohd Ramzan Mir resident of Khambiyar Palhallan has hoarded psychotropic substance at his residence. Accordingly, a police party along with concerned Executive Magistrate raided the specific location. During search, nine syrups of Codeine Phosphate was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.