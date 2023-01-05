4 gamblers arrested in Bandipora

They have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Afzal, Afaq Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mustafa, Ashiq Hussain Ahanger son of Gh Rustum, Mushtaq Ahmad Zadoo son of Ali Mohd Zadoo, all residents of Nowgam Sumbal. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Officers have also seized stake money of Rs 3,700/- and playing cards from the gamblers. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sumbal and investigation has been taken up.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.