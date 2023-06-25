4 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against social crimes, Police have arrested 4 gamblers in Baramulla and seized stake money from their possession.

A police party of Police Post Mirgund during routine patrolling at Mirchimar Mirgund apprehended 4 gamblers. The have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Rather resident of Narbal, Fayaz Ahmad Marazi resident of Narbal, Aijaz Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mohammad Rather resident of Narbal and Sameer Ahmad Tabardar resident of Narbal. Police have seized stake money of `18,650/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.