4 houses damaged after land erosion in Ramban, families relocated

Another structure including a cowshed and kitchen besides a store were also partially damaged. The affected families on Monday along with their belongings started vacating their houses. Sidiq alleged that the NHAI authorities had been sitting on his file since February 2018 for the acquisition of his property and the payment of due compensation but the concerned engineers had ruled out any imminent damage to his property. “Had it been decided earlier and had I shifted to some suitable place, we would not have to face this situation today,” he said.

Locals said that the mountainous land started sinking on Saturday due to which their houses developed huge cracks and were on the verge of collapse as the land was sinking continuously. After receiving information Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam along with Revenue, Police, and representatives of concessionaire companies of NHAI rushed to the spot at Kunfer Chanderkote located alongside the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and evacuated all the four families to safer places.

The DC also inspected the site of the incident and directed the concerned Tehsildar to immediately submit a loss assessment report so that their relief case could be processed as per the norms. He assured the affected families of providing every possible help from the administration for rehabilitation. The DC also passed directions for providing immediate relief to the affected families on the spot besides providing tents and other necessary items to them. He also assured the families that their case of compensation for damage to their houses would be forwarded to NHAI.