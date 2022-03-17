4 houses gutted in Handwara

Kupwara: At least four residential houses were gutted in a massive fire in Behanpora village of Handwara Thursday night.
An official said that fire broke out in a residential house in Behanpora village, which later engulfed three other nearby houses, rendering the families homeless.
He said that property worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the fire incident.
"The houses belonged to Sanaullah Sheikh, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, and Ghulam Hassan Sheikh," the official said.
Meanwhile, locals of the area expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to establish a fire station at Zachaldara Rajwar.
“For decades, we have been demanding setting up a fire station at Rajwar but nobody listens to our pleas," a local said.
The residents said that during recent years, they lost property worth crores of rupees due to the lack of a fire service station in their area.